Child survives ordeal at sea

A six-year-old girl survived drowning by clinging to a coffin box for almost three hours.

Police officers who were part of a team that rescued the girl who went missing between Karoko and Rabi Island have described the incident as a miracle.

The little girl was travelling with her mother and others conveying the body of a 55-year-old man, when their boat capsized at around 8.30pm.

Police say while some managed to swim ashore and others were rescued by those traveling in a second boat, the little girl was unaccounted for.

A Police officer residing in Karoko Village led the search for the little girl with the help of villagers, while other officers based at the Tukavesi Police Station joined the search efforts later.

It wasn’t until 11pm when they found the capsized boat which was stuck on a reef and found the little girl clinging on to the coffin.

She was rushed to the Tukavesi Health Center where she received treatment and was sent home.

This morning the body of the 55-year-old man was recovered and conveyed to Rabi Island where he was laid to rest.

Officers who were part of the search said it was fortunate that no other life was lost and say the little girl’s bravery will never be forgotten.

Investigation will also look into the safety aspects of the incident.