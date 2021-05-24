Child abuse mostly happens in their homes: FWCC

Child rape victims fear being called a liar and therefore suffer in silence.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Councilor Ilisapeci Maria is pleading with parents to listen to their children when they reveal incidents of sexual abuse.

She says many a time child rape perpetrators threaten children of not being believed if they ever share their abuse with anyone.

“So they have that threat so that’s why it’s hard for the children to actually come out already they have that fear – how will the other person believe me because already in my own home, this is what people have been reminding me of.”

Maria says that their stats indicate that the perpetrator is known to the victim 96% of the time and in many cases live under the same roof, so any window of opportunity to share their ordeal is crucial and parents need to be on the lookout for this.

“When children come and tell you that they have been abused or have been touched with parts of their bodies, please believe them because sometimes that’s the only chance they’ll express their feelings.”

According to the FWCC, only four percent of the perpetrators were strangers to the survivors which shows that homes are not as safe for children anymore.