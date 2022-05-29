Child protection tops meeting agenda

[Source: Supplied]

The Ministry of Women and UNICEF have once again expressed commitment to work together to eliminate violence against women and children.

Rosy Akbar met UNICEF’s Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch to discuss key issues.

Child protection topped the meeting agenda with over 80 percent of children reported to have experienced any form of violence, either emotional or physical in Fiji.

UNICEF’s Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch (From left), and Ministry of Women Rosy Akbar. [Source: Supplied]

Just last year alone, the Ministry received over 1,300 child protection cases.

The high prevalence and negative impacts of violence against children, including in the context of intimate partner violence, was raised as a critical issue.

Akbar and Veitch have stressed that it is important to finalise and implement the childcare and protection law.

They are also working on establishing the Department for Children, finalizing a five-year national multi-sector action plan to prevent and respond to child protection concerns, as well as continuing to support the capacity building of social workers.

Akbar assured the Fijian Government’s support for the advancement of ongoing cooperation with UNICEF in the child protection programmes and initiatives.