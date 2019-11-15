Child neglect cases continues to increase

Child neglect continues to increase last year.

Unit Assistant Director Ela Tukutukulevu says 378 cases of child neglect was recorded in 2019 which is 29 percent of the total cases received by the Unit.

Tukutukulevu says these cases include medical neglect and supervisory neglect.

“It continues to be the top for us as well, 2018 and 2019 so if you look at our cases in 2019 there is 378 cases reported on Child Neglect compared to the 239 in 2018.”

Tukutukulevu says in some cases, the Unit steps in to help in the financial side of things where families cannot afford to provide the medical needs for children.

The Child Services Unit received 1301 child abuse cases last year.