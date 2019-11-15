Child molester sentenced to six-years imprisonment

The 74-year-old man from Nausori who raped a minor has been sentenced to six years imprisonment.

The incident happened inside a church last October.

The victim was a seven-year-old boy who attended the same church as the man.

Article continues after advertisement

The Court heard the man took advantage of the victim after his siblings left the church compound where they were playing.

The judge while sentencing the 74-year old said it is manifestly clear that he exploited the victim’s vulnerability and naivety.

The judge further said the victim’s impact statement reflects that he continues to face the consequences of man’s shameful act.

He has a non-parole period of five years.