News

Child missing in flood waters

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
February 8, 2022 10:13 am
[Source: Google]

Search is currently on hold for a 15-year old child, who is believed to have been swept away by strong currents on Sunday.

It is alleged that this happened when the teenager was trying to cross the flooded Nakorovou Bridge in Nalawa, Ra.

Police says search efforts have been put on hold due to the unfavourable weather conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

The force says everyone needs to adopt all necessary safety precautions as the Fiji Meteorological Office forecasts more rain and possible flooding of low lying areas, particularly in the Western Division.

A reminder is going out again that people should not attempt to cross flooded areas and continue listening to weather advisories from stakeholders.

Police is also reminding Fijians of the importance of supervision regarding children who are home today.

