Safety of consumers paramount says Consumer Council

The Consumer Watchdog says businesses must ensure that their business premises do not put the health and safety of consumers in jeopardy.

This after the Consumer Council received a complaint from an aggrieved parent whose son sustained serious injuries while playing at a prominent children’s play centre in Suva.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the child was playing in a kid’s spinner type equipment when a metal part from the equipment seriously injured the child.

Article continues after advertisement

Sandil says that it is the duty of every business to ensure that the safety of consumers is maintained.

“Businesses need to take some form of responsibility of removing equipment or items that is not safe for children. If it is not working, there is some damage done in that piece of equipment it needs to be removed.”

Shandil is also urging parents to take precautionary measures such as inspecting equipments before allowing their children to play with it to ensure that their child’s safety is not compromised.