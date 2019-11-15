News
Child Helpline 1325 available 24/7
April 11, 2020 4:01 pm
[Source: MSP]
The Ministry of Women together with Medical Services Pacific (MSP) will ensure safety of children remains a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa says children are most vulnerable during such crisis and their rights, lives and well-being are at risk.
She says that throughout this period that Fiji fights COVID-19, the National Child Helpline 1325 will continue to operate as normal, providing confidential support and information by telephone.”
Vuniwaqa says a Child Helpline Counsellor will be available to talk to you and your child 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.
Country Director for Medical Services Pacific, Ashna Shaleen has urged elders, parents and guardians of children to respond to their child’s reactions in a supportive way, listen to their concerns and give them extra love and attention.
According to UNICEF, millions of children around the world will likely face increasing threats to their well-being and safety including- mistreatment, gender based violence, exploitation, social exclusion and separation from caregivers’
