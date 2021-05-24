Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry was forced to resign as Finance Minister in the Bainimarama government.

Chaudhry was brought into Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s interim cabinet in 2007 but resigned a year later.

Speaking on MirchFM’s Aaina programme, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has revealed that he personally asked Chaudhry to tender his resignation.

At the time of his departure, Chaudhry had said that the decision to leave was his own, however, Sayed-Khaiyum has confirmed the directive came down from Bainimarama.

The AG says he personally went to Chaudhry’s house one night on instructions from the Prime Minister who was concerned that the FLP Leader’s tax matters were bringing disrepute to the government.

Bainimarama wanted Chaudhry to relinquish his cabinet portfolios.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Chaudhry is lying when he says that he left the government of his own accord.

He also says there are numerous issues that, if brought to light, would expose a lot of people but the government has no interest in mud-slinging.

Chaudhry was in 2014 convicted of crimes under the Exchange Control Act for retaining over $1 million and dealing with the money without permission from the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

He was fined $1 million by the Court.