News

Chaudhry should know better: AG

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 9, 2021 7:30 am
Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has hit out at Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

Chaudhry had expressed disappointment demanding that the government explain why there is no public holiday for Fiji Day.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are following the law and Chaudhry of all people should know better.

“He has been the Prime Minister of Fiji. The law has been clear. It has been like this for decades. That you celebrate Fiji Day on the day it falls and that has always been the case. This is a political gimmick and don’t be the voice of political parties. That’s what the law states. We are following the law. You talk about the laws, but you don’t want to follow the law.”

Fiji will celebrate 51st Independence Day tomorrow.

 

