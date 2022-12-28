Chaudhry requests that FSC holds an AGM

National Farmers Union General Secretary, Mahendra Chaudhry has called on the new Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh to direct the Fiji Sugar Corporation to hold its annual general meeting.

Chaudhry says the FSC needs to release its annual reports for the years 2021–2022.

He claims that the FSC has not held an AGM in the last two years.

Chaudhry also claims that other long-overdue reforms must be considered to ensure the industry’s future viability and growth in order to become a major player in the Fijian economy.

He says the livelihood of thousands of farming families, mill workers, landowners, and other ancillary businesses is dependent on the sugar industry.