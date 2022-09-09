Charles is the new King

[Photo: BBC]

Queen Elizabeth II has died, and her eldest son, Charles is now the new King.

He will be known as King Charles III.

According to the BBC, Charles has become head of the Commonwealth, an association of 56 independent countries and 2.4 billion people.

Article continues after advertisement

For 14 of these countries, as well as the UK, the King is head of state.

These countries, known as the Commonwealth realms, are: Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, St Christopher and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu.