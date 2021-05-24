Charity walk and shave-off prostate cancer

The 30-day Movember campaign to create awareness on prostate cancer culminated with a charity walk at the My Suva Park today.

Non-government organization, Being Helping Hands also organized a shave-off to raise funds for cancer patients.

Up to 40 cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed annually.

Article continues after advertisement

World Hindu Federation Youth President Sharnit Gosai says prostate cancer is becoming a silent killer due to a lack of knowledge among men.

“Those who are at a risk are the elderly men and 50 and above is the risk factor. It’s very rare in men under 50 but that risk continues to increase as they get older. For men it is important not to smoke, reduce or no alcohol intake, be health-conscious, always exercise, and consume healthy green food.”

Being Helping Hands Event coordinator Swati Nair says there needs to be more open discussion around the issue.

“We wanted to support the men in our family, our friends, our uncles, and grandfathers so that they are open to come and share about prostate cancer and everything related to men’s health.”

All funds collected today will be handed over to the Fiji Cancer Society.