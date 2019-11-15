Charity motor show organized to raise funds to assist 200 families

As Fiji celebrates its 50th year of Independence, a group of enthusiastic car and bike riders today came together to raise funds to assist people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A motor parade consisting of fifty cars and motorbikes started from Nausori Airport this morning to the MSG Park in Nasese in Suva.

Fiji50 Charity Motor Show Organiser Mohammed Saneem says they want to create a culture where motorists also acknowledge Independence Day through a motor parade.

He adds this is not just to mark Fiji’s 50th year of Independence but to also raise funds for the needy.

“This year being significant for Fiji together with the issues we are facing because of COVID-19, economic downturn, we decided that whilst we motorists come out into the roads for motor parade why not use this opportunity to also raise some funds for people who are in need so we decided to collect funds to buy groceries for upto 200 families and we have successfully managed to collect enough money to have grocery packs for 200 families so we will be doing the distribution after this event in the coming weeks”

Saneem adds they want to start a motor parade culture in the country and hopes the event becomes an annual one.

The charitable group consists of more than fifty members of Club Toyota Fiji and Freedom Riders.