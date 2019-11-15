Charging fees for seasonal work is illegal says Ministry

The Employment Ministry is requesting the public’s assistance to report agencies who are charging Fijians money for seasonal work.

Permanent Secretary Osea Cawaru, says the National Employment Centre is the lone authorized institution that conducts recruitment for Seasonal Worker Programme in New Zealand and Australia as well as for the recent Pacific Labour Scheme.

Cawaru says Fijians must exercise their right to seek background information about the agency before making a decision.

“If there are agencies or individuals claiming to be recruiting for the same purpose as well, we advise members of the public to contact the Ministry of Employment to check for their registration because the service we provide is all for free and if there is money involved in terms of recruitment then that needs to be confirmed with the Ministry because this is free recruitment for all Fijians”.

He adds more than 10 Fijian workers who claimed to have been exploited by an Australian employer last month is a result of individuals being duped by an unauthorized agency.

The Ministry and the Police Force are working together to address the matter.