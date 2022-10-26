Charges laid against NFP Leader

National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad leaving the CID office.

National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad has been charged under Section 213 of the Crimes Act.

This is for two counts of indecently insulting or annoying a person

Police confirm Professor Prasad has been bailed for his first court appearance on November 15.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says after having received a complaint, a thorough investigation was conducted and finalized earlier this week.

He adds this morning, Professor Prasad was brought into CID for questioning in the presence of his legal representative and chose to remain silent, following which he was subsequently charged.

Qiliho says the evidence gathered in this matter is similar to a case involving a high-profile member of the community who was recently found guilty in a court of law.

The Police Chief says they are an independent body vested with the responsibility of conducting investigations following the receipt of complaints and has the powers to lay charges in accordance with the evidence gathered.

The force will not be making any further comments regarding this matter as it is now before the Courts.

FBC News can confirm that Professor Prasad has left the CID office.

When he left the office, he was accompanied by Peoples Alliance provisional candidates, Lynda Tabuya and Sajal Narayan.