Charged students can’t enter RKS without court order

Two students of Ratu Kadavulevu School who allegedly assaulted junior students have been released on bail.

A 17-year-old has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of common assault, while a 16-year-old has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The two senior students are alleged to have assaulted members of the Under 15 rugby team after they lost a game last Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

They have been ordered not to enter the school premises without an order from the court.

The matter has been adjourned to 29th April.

Three other students who are also alleged to have been involved in the same assault are on bail and will appear in court next month.

They are charged with common assault.

An additional two students are still being investigated.