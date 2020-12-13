Charged Opposition MPs making silly comments: Sayed-Khaiyum

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says some Opposition MPs who have been charged by FICAC are making absurd allegations.

MP Niko Nawaikula has taken to Facebook to say that six members of the House being charged is not a genuine democracy but a salient military government.

Sayed-Khaiyum says many MPs have been charged in many jurisdictions around the world.

“Numerous people have been charged in fact in the UK some MPs have actually gone to prison as a result of over claiming allowance and of course in Australia, people have also being pick up. These are parliamentary democracies very similar to which we have. In fact, ours is based on the system. I think it’s quite silly to do that.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has thanked Government MP Vijendra Prakash for doing the honorable thing and resigning after he was charged.

Seven MPs have been charged for allegedly lying about their place of residence in order to take obtain travel and accomodati0on allowances which they were not entitled to.