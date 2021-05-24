Charan Jeath- Singh not with PAP or NFP at the moment

Labasa businessman, Charan Jeath-Singh has confirmed that he has not applied for a party ticket to stand for elections under any party banner.

This comes as the businessman who is a known supporter for the National Federation Party was seen hosting the People Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka for a meet and greet with members of the community in Labasa.

Speaking to FBC News this morning, Singh says he knows he still has time to stand but confirms that he has not applied to any party.

Following, Rabuka’s statement that his party’s doors are open to Singh, the businessman maintains that he has not yet made a decision.

When questioned if he has left the National Federation Party altogether to join Rabuka, Singh refused to comment but says he would be able to reveal more later this week.