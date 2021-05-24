Home

News

Changing weather pattern affects livestock farmer

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 15, 2021 12:15 pm

Changing weather patterns are a major concern for commercial livestock farmers in the country.

Jalesi Vukivuki, from Sigatoka says climate change is real and has affected his operations and earnings.

However, Vukivuki was quick to adapt to ensure the health of his cattle, goats, and pigs.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the challenges I face in this area is long periods of rainfall and rapid change in weather patterns. And that is something that really affects my daily routine in safeguarding this livestock. On top of that, these goats and sheep don’t survive well in areas that experience frequent rainfalls.”

A prolonged dry spell in the Western Division has also affected agricultural productivity for some farmers.

Vukivuki adds most farmers depend on crops for food and income, but the recent unexpected weather has added to their struggle.

 

