Changing the perception about Kadavu is a challenge: Tui Naceva

Labeled as the marijuana capital by many and due to multiple raids over the years, villagers in Kadavu are facing a daunting task in changing the public perception.

Leaders of the Vanua have been meeting almost daily with police to counter the drug war which has been an uphill battle for some time.

Tui Naceva Ratu Jona Bainivalu who chairs the Vanua meetings says marijuana tops the agenda every time.

“We are well aware of our roles on this island and that’s why we the traditional leaders meet nearly daily to fight this drug war. It’s not easy but we are working with police and our respective communities. We are trying to change the perception that’s out there.”

During a presentation, police encouraged the development of sporting and farming activities.

Villagers have also joined the campaign to end the cultivation and sale of the drug.