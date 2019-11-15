Changes will be done within the mandate of MSG: Yauvoli

The Melanesian Spearhead Group has said changes will be done within the framework of the program and budget of the MSG.

Director General, Amena Yauvoli made this statement as senior officials concluded their meeting yesterday with their recommendations to be tabled at the MSG Ministers meeting today.

“The changes will be done within the framework of the work program and budget to ensure that we live within our means that we deliver in accordance with the mandates of leaders, anything that does not have the mandates we cannot touch that.”

MSG Chair, Barbara Age says recommendations will be determined by the Ministers meeting.

“We’ve also discussed a number of issues on activities undertaken by the organization in the last year or two and of course this will be presented as our reports to our Ministers.”

Senior Officials of the MSG will leverage active participation and support for the strategic action plans in taking the MSG Secretariat to greater heights.