Changes to Permanent Secretary positions

Changes have been made to Permanent Secretary positions for various ministries.

The Public Service Commission confirms Taitusi Vakadravuyaca will be Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure and Meteorological Services, David Kolitagane will be Permanent Secretary for

Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management while Shaheen Ali is a Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Tourism, Trade, and Transport.

Further to the above, with effect from 2 May 2020, Pene Baleinabuli will be Permanent Secretary for Forestry and acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries until further notice.

David Kolitagane will also act as Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources until a full-time replacement has been identified.

