Changes seen in the nursing fraternity: Dr Vudiniabola

The Fiji Nursing Association has noted an increase in the number of males taking up the profession in recent years.

President Dr Alisi Vudiniabola says it’s pleasing to see the changes as the job is viewed to be done by females alone.

Dr Vudiniabola who is also the Associate Professor at the Fiji National University’s School of Nursing says they’re trying to deliver quality nursing courses for the students.

She says nurses are among the frontline workers in these trying times and support from their families is critical.

“Nurses who have also husbands who are also Nurses and its important there is a lot of giving and take as well as understanding and support that goes around the family of Nurses.”

Vudiniabola also highlighted that Nurses have sacrificed a lot since the COVID-19 outbreak last year and their work must be commended.