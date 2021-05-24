Home

Changes on the Electoral Act safeguards identity: PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 8, 2021 5:18 pm

The changes done to the Electoral Act prioritize and safeguard an individual’s identity.

Speaking on the Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says having different names on different identification cards creates a lot of confusion.

Bainimarama says this also gives room for people who falsely use identity to impersonate others.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the use of the names in our birth certificate will help all government programmes.

This will also assist government agencies in registering people to receive assistance.

Bainimarama adds there are proper procedures in place to follow when you change your name for security reasons.

He also clarifies that all the procedures are free of charge.

