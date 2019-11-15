Changes in senior police positions

In a bid to maintain the momentum of operations, new appointments and changes have taken place amongst the senior hierarchy of the Fiji Police Force.

Appointed the Acting Deputy Commissioner is Itendra Nair who previously held the Chief of Administration Officers Post.

Former Director Corporate Services Juki Chew Fong has been appointed the Acting Chief Administration Officer.

Other appointments made at the Assistant Commissioner level include, the confirmation of Chief Operations Officer Abdul Khan and the appointment of ACP Isei Vueti as the Chief of Policy and Projects.

ACP Biu Matavou retains the post of Chief of Intelligence, Investigation and Prosecution ACP Police Luke Navela continues in his role as the Chief of Planning and Internal Affairs Officer.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu acknowledged Government’s support in recognizing and having confidence in his ability to continue the work left behind by the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho adding service delivery will be a key priority for the institution.

Tudravu says improving internal processes and procedures should result in improving service delivery.

He adds that concerns and frustrations raised by members of the public when they complain about lack of feedback, late or non-attendance to complaints, conduct of Police officers, lack of transport are all linked to human factors and that’s what the Force will need to focus on.