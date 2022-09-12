Changes for Adi Samanunu Cakobau Scholarship

The Adi Samanunu Cakobau Talakuli Scholarship committee is making strategic changes to its program to ensure recipients attain the best out of their academic journey.

Committee chair, Doctor Akanisi Kedrayate says a database is being compiled, detailing each student’s journey.

She adds a “buddy system” is now introduced whereby current students are mentored by scholarship graduates, either virtually or face-to-face, to assist in their studies.

Article continues after advertisement

”The changes that we have made is to ensure that each student who is awarded the scholarship has a profile, and also that there is a detailed database in terms of their names, their programs, in terms of their achievement.”

Dr Kedrayate says the committee is working to connect more of its graduates with potential employers in Fiji and around the region.

The Adi Samanunu Cakobau Talakuli Scholarship, which is funded by people of Tailevu living in the United States, has benefitted 24 students from 2013 to date.