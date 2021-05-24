Changes expected on the school curriculum

The Minister for Education says students can expect some changes to the current curriculum.

Minister, Premila Kumar says they’ve received concerns that a complex syllabus is being introduced from early levels which are not suitable for the younger kids.

The Minister also says the curriculum is old and changes will need to be done.

She confirms that she is aware of the concerns raised by parents and guardians.

“There are hard concepts being introduced at ECE, Year 1, Year 2, Year 3 which is not suitable for that age group and normally those concepts should be learned from year five onwards.”

Kumar says they are working with UNICEF to bring about the necessary changes to the curriculum.

“I went through some of the books and I’m aware of the concerns raised by the parents and we are reviewing the curriculum, for your information ECE sector we are developing a new policy for the ECE sector including the standards of how the ECE centre should be plus the new curriculum for ECE.”

The Minister says the early stages are an important level for a child’s development and the syllabus should be suitable.