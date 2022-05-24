Change in mindset says report

[Source: Supplied]

There have been fundamental changes in the way individuals and decision-making bodies such as governments view risks associated with hazards and shocks.

The United Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) has launched a new report, Rethinking Risks in Times of COVID-19, says the changes have happened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes as nations from around the world converge in Bali, Indonesia for the UNDRR Global Platform.

Many nations in the Asia-Pacific region have been left struggling to cope with the pandemic and the ever growing risk of disasters.

In Fiji, amidst the pandemic, we also faced tropical cyclones.

The report has amazingly found that before the pandemic there was not much awareness that hazards, such as floods, droughts or regional disease outbreaks can have knock-on effects on societies globally.

Dr. Michael Hagenlocher, lead author of the report, says when COVID-19 started to spread and affect people’s daily lives, the true extent of how interdependencies in our highly interconnected world are causing impacts to cascade within and across societies became fully visible.

He says as infections were on the rise, the unfolding pandemic prompted a range of policy measures, including stay-at-home orders and shutdowns of public life to limit the spread of the virus and avoid health systems becoming overwhelmed.

Hagenlocher says the effects of these measures were vital in preventing health systems from collapsing and critically necessary for reducing COVID-19 fatalities, and undoubtedly saved millions of lives across the globe.