Change in consumption pattern needed: Lal

Ministry of Environment, Principal Environment Officer : Kavnil Lal

The Principal Environment Officer of the Ministry of Environment has called on Fijians to consider recyclables as a resource rather than a waste.

Kavnil Lal says people need to change their mindset from assuming that recyclables end up as waste in the landfill rather than being put to good use.

He says people should reconsider their consumption habits in order to avoid discarding items after a single use.

“If you continue to have that kind of mindset and view waste recyclables as just waste that needs to end up in the landfill, it’s not something that could be put to good use or cannot be upcycled, then we are in trouble, and we are not heading in the right direction, I guess.”

According to Lal, this will serve as a good example of environmental sustainability in society.