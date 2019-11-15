Home

News

Chang declared prohibited immigrant, loses job at University

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 27, 2020 3:07 pm
Sushila Chang

The Department of Immigration has cancelled the work permit of University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor, Sushila Chang and subsequently been terminated.

This after Chang illegally violated the COVID-19 Lautoka confined area and caught a flight to Sydney, Australia on Monday.

The Chairperson of the University of Fiji Council, Kamlesh Arya, says Chang has been informed about the decision.

He says the immigration department has also declared her a prohibited immigrant for an indefinite period.

Arya says as Chang cannot fulfil the terms of her employment contract with the University and her contract was deemed to have been terminated.

The driver who transported the University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor, Sushila Chang from within the confined areas of Lautoka has been charged.

Since Monday, The driver who transported Sushila Chang from within the confined areas of Lautoka has been charged, while others are being investigated.

