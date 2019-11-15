Chanel Home of Compassion receives $15,000

A cheque of $15,000 was presented today to the Chanel Home of Compassion by the Fiji Public Trustee Corporation Ltd.

The payout was done on behalf of the late Joyce Danraijie Heeraman’s estate.

FPTCL Chief Executive, Atonio Takala says this was the second payout on behalf of the estate to the Home.

Takala commended Joyce for having the foresight to include charitable organizations like the Home of Compassion in her Will as part of estate plan and gifting them generously.

Joyce Heeraman was originally from Trinidad and Tobago, in the Caribbean and came to Fiji as a teacher back in the 1970s.

In 1991, she joined the University of the South Pacific as a lecturer and lost her battle to cancer in 2018.

Chanel Home of Compassion Manager, Sister Emi Frances also commended the work done by the Fiji Public Trustee in carrying out Heeraman’s wishes.

Sister Frances says they are grateful for Heeraman’s generous gift, which will go towards the upkeep of underprivileged disabled and frail elderly residents.