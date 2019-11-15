Chand reaps the fruit of her struggle

A child will never know the struggles a mother goes through to ensure they get everything.

Some even opt to go hungry just to keep their children fed.

Such is the story of 42-year-old Sashi Chand who says her sacrifices have paid off and no words can describe how proud she is of her children’s success.

Chand says raising her two sons and a daughter has not been easy.

“Sometimes when I would go to bed I would think where my next meal would come from but then I always had hope that God will help me. Because it so happened that my mother would turn up and help me in a way or the other way.”

Chand who lives at an informal settlement in Vatuwaqa is an example of a strong-willed mother who has been able to provide the best for her children despite not having proper electricity or water supply.

Despite the hardships, Chand is a proud mom today, as her two sons not only excelled in school but are doing well at the medical school as well.

“So they would win cash prizes either first prize or second prize or third. Whatever they got. So they get to cash in the envelope so they won’t open the envelope, they were such good boys that they would bring the envelope and give it to me and then they would tell me just buy something for the house.”

Chand says usually kids raised in such conditions would end up becoming rebellious children, however, that is not the case for her children.