Chamber welcomes new Command Center

The Labasa Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the establishment of the Northern Division Command and Control Center at the Labasa Police Station.

President, Satish Kumar has commended the vision of the Fiji Police Force in bringing the modern and advanced Command Centre to the North.

The center has control over CCTV installed in major centres in Vanua Levu, namely Nabouwalu, Savusavu, Seaqaqa and Labasa Town.

Kumar says while the Center will be of great assistance during natural disasters or emergencies, it will greatly help reduce crime in the North.

He says it will also ensure the safety of the people.

“This will also benefit the public at large that when they are in town, they feel safe. They are doing shopping with no fear. As well as the business community, they will have no fear, they can do their business. When you come to town, market, market stand or main town – at least they feel safe. They feel safe because someone is watching them from somewhere.”

The Northern Division Command and Control Center was opened last week by Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

This is the outcome of a collaboration between Fiji Police and the Australian Federal Police.

The Center will basically oversee operations and all aspects of command and control in the Division.