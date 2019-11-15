Chamber discusses lack of women in leadership

For the first time the Fiji Chamber of Commerce held a discussion around the lack of the female leadership in commerce.

Chamber of Commerce President Dr Nur Bano Ali says within the discussion a predominantly male panel was able to share why there was a lack of female leadership and what can be done about it.

Dr Ali says messages that were highlighted include a change in policy within organizations as well as proper support structures for women.

“We need more male leaders to come out and listen to this so they can see the gaps and they can help us bridge some equality in the leadership ranks.”

Ali says more discussion around this issue is crucial in any work space whether in government or the private sector.