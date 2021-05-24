Challenges plenty for the Pacific says IFRC

Limited resources and logistical challenges pose a major challenge to health systems in the Pacific.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross, there are many challenges faced in delivering medical services to Pacific Island communities spread across remote islands including Fiji from the record surge of COVID-19.

Katie Greenwood, the Pacific Head of Delegation for the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) says data collected so far has shown that the remotest island areas are often the last places to receive assistance.

“In terms of the International Federation, that is where we come in to support our different our Red Cross National Societies right across the Pacific with these sorts of issues. We’ve been able to use our global supply chains around in some places, the provision and purchase of oxygen, in some places, it’s been making sure they have access to high-quality PPE.”

Greenwood says IFRC is working closely with health ministries and agencies to ensure every effort is made to prevent and contain the virus, especially in places where health systems still developing.