Challenges hinders MSAF services

A lack of resources and the need for more training are some of the challenges for the Maritime Safety Authority in providing relevant services.

Manager Ships Inspection Captain Sesoni Komaisoso says this is why they are collaborating with counterparts from the United States and other countries on the way forward.

Captain Komaisoso says security remains a priority for MSAF.

“Today there was no body search because we are still on level 1 security and so resources and budget, we need budget for this in order to improve on our ratings and we need more training as such.”

He adds MSAF continues to work on ensuring that they are equipped to provide surveillance on all registered vessels in Fiji.

The Authority is also responsible for vessel safety, port control and marine navigation services.