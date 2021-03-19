Challenges faced with certain compensation applications

The Employment Ministry is finding difficulty in processing some pending workplace accident compensation applications.

Minister Parveen Kumar says most of these compensation applications were filed under the old Workmen’s Compensation Act and they are being disputed by the employers based on a fault based system.

The Ministry is currently investigating 350 pending cases.

Kumar says Ministry is unable to locate workers for 166 applications.

“Secondly, the high mobility of workers and former workers locally and overseas which resulted in the Ministry having great difficulties locating clients despite the numerous media marketing approaches taken.”

He adds that delayed payment from the employer is another major challenge.

Opposition MP Mikaele Leawere commended the Ministry for addressing the backlog.

“I am glad that the Ministry has been working on the massive backlog of cases. However, for all cases after January 2019, should now be referred to the Accident Compensation Commission. The onus is on the Ministry to speed up and dispose of all pending cases.”

The Ministry has established task-force teams in all divisions to help address the issue.

They are also liaising with consultants for medical assessment of injured workers to determine the payouts.