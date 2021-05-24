Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF committed to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|Third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji as cases increase|309 new cases and one death recorded|Fijians urged to remain vigilant|Substantial community transmission in Labasa|Changes made to pre-departure testing|Dr. Fong visits the North as cases surge|Indoor gatherings pose high risk|Facilities prepared for possible surge in cases|MoH considers reintroducing restrictions|Huge turnout for booster shots, strain on manpower|Demand on ongoing surveillance increases|Positive cases identified following Christmas party|Escalated levels of community transmission expected|COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM|
Full Coverage

News

Challenges encountered strengthens government’s resilience: PM

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 3, 2022 8:10 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Fijian government will continue to prioritize the needs and well-being of every Fijian this year.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama says the massive socio-economic challenges encountered over the past few months have strengthened the government’s resilience to ensure people are protected from the pandemic.

He adds that though the pandemic might have crippled our economy, the government never backed down from ensuring effective mitigation measures are executed to ensure our situation returns to some state of normalcy.

Article continues after advertisement

“The implication of good leadership can be felt during times of uncertainties. Leadership that prioritizes the welfare and needs of every Fijian and steering the country forward. One that would implement effective mechanism to counter challenges and will bring about economic prosperity. This is something the current government will continue to foster this year.

He adds that they have heard a lot from petty politicians expressing unworthy comments.

Bainimarama blatantly says that this will not deter them as people have conformed to the new normal and COVID safety procedures.

However, we continue to hear comments from various Opposition members, talking emphasizing economic empowerment. Irrelevant comments normally uttered by some opposition members will not assist the country to attain economic productivity. They might be uttering words, but those comments are baseless.

The Prime Minister indicated that the government will continue to impose sound and relevant policies that will bring about positive changes and satisfaction among Fijians.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.