Challenges encountered strengthens government’s resilience: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Fijian government will continue to prioritize the needs and well-being of every Fijian this year.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama says the massive socio-economic challenges encountered over the past few months have strengthened the government’s resilience to ensure people are protected from the pandemic.

He adds that though the pandemic might have crippled our economy, the government never backed down from ensuring effective mitigation measures are executed to ensure our situation returns to some state of normalcy.

Article continues after advertisement

“The implication of good leadership can be felt during times of uncertainties. Leadership that prioritizes the welfare and needs of every Fijian and steering the country forward. One that would implement effective mechanism to counter challenges and will bring about economic prosperity. This is something the current government will continue to foster this year.“

He adds that they have heard a lot from petty politicians expressing unworthy comments.

Bainimarama blatantly says that this will not deter them as people have conformed to the new normal and COVID safety procedures.

“However, we continue to hear comments from various Opposition members, talking emphasizing economic empowerment. Irrelevant comments normally uttered by some opposition members will not assist the country to attain economic productivity. They might be uttering words, but those comments are baseless.“

The Prime Minister indicated that the government will continue to impose sound and relevant policies that will bring about positive changes and satisfaction among Fijians.