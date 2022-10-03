Certain waste management companies lack accountability: Deo

Director and Chief Executive of Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited, Amitesh Deo.

When it comes to waste management, there is a lack of accountability in businesses and commercial establishments.

According to Amitesh Deo, Director and Chief Executive of Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited, businesses are now using the “tick the box” strategy for trash disposal.

He claims that they continue to advise businesses to seek transparency and traceability.

“We have got companies who are coming on board, who are identifying themselves as a recycling company but they actually are taking recyclables to the dumps and to the landfills. And it’s a huge problem because there is no accountability.”

Deo adds that they are warning businesses to be extra cautious in this matter.