Certain town councils need assistance all the time: Kumar

The Local Government Ministry is assisting by paying the salaries of certain town council chief executives so that they can deliver the required services.

While responding to Aseri Radroro’s question on the CEO’s salary for municipality councils, Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says councils such as Nasinu, Sigatoka, Tavua, Ba, and Levuka need assistance to help them recover.

“In other countries like Australia and New Zealand, they have increased the rates, because they say the cost has gone up, but for this government, we are actually helping the council to recover from this period so that they can stand on their own feet.”

Kumar says that raising rates at a time when people are experiencing hardships is not the wisest course of action for councils with fewer ratepayers.

The Minister also clarified that Nasinu is provided with assistance because the rates charged are insignificant in comparison to Suva.

“Nasinu collects, but not collect they invoice just $5 million dollars as compared to Suva they invoice $80 million dollars, and if we look at the population size or the number of ratepayers, it’s the same”

Kumar adds that the corruption at the Nasinu Town Council has ceased, and the new team is making good progress.