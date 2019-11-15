Home

Certain students continue to have high expectation

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 16, 2020 4:40 pm

The Fiji National University will not grant satisfaction to certain students who continue to express their grievances on certain services.

Vice Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said some students are still not satisfied with the teaching facilities and programmes on offer, despite the remarkable progress the institute have done over the past 10 years.

However, Professor Healey is urging students to understand that FNU is still going through organizational change, constant review of the school system and curriculum that is critical to ensure the institute produce quality graduates.

“Rising expectations from students and service users – also reflect the lack of understanding that Fiji National University is on a journey. A journey from being a practical training institute aimed at meeting the demand for skilled manual labour to becoming a major university producing knowledge-work proposed industrial world”.

 The institute has recently rolled out another 20 courses that are available on blended learning mode which would assist matured students who are currently teaching and serving their contract in most outer islands and remote areas.

