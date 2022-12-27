Certain portfolios in the Trade Ministry to be removed: Ali

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali.

The Minister for External Trade Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica says planned changes for the ministry will be introduced later.

He highlighted this during a joint press conference with the Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali.

Ali revealed that about 15 Directors and Trade Commissioners were also part of this meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

The PS states that the minister has been advised of the overview of the ministry and its portfolios.

Ali says the ministry has nine portfolios and some of them will be removed.

“Trade commissioners dialled in from Sydney and Shanghai San Francisco also had their conversations with the deputy prime minister and so all in all it was a positive meeting and it sets a good pace for now.”

Ali states that the ministry will now work on expanding its policies and future strategic plans.

He adds that this will be done to propel industry growth, drive reforms to improve businesses, and empower Small and Medium Enterprises especially young women and women entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Kamikamica says the team at the ministry is clearly knowledgeable.

“This government is all about hitting the ground running to get things done. So we intend to move as quickly as we can to settle in because there is a big ahead of us.”

The discussions on trade negotiations for various countries that Fiji trades with continue.