Certain parts of Western Division flooded

Continuous heavy rain in the Western Division is causing a lot of surface flooding.

The Fiji Roads Authority says areas in Tavua, Rakiraki and Ba are affected.

Yalalevu Ba resident, Monish Sharma says parts of Ba town are inundated with floodwaters as they’ve been experiencing heavy rain since yesterday.

Rakiraki resident, Ateca Vola says the town is inaccessible due to flooding since this morning.

Vola says some residents are moving to higher ground as rain continues and floodwaters are rising.

The National Disaster Management Office is also urging Fijians living along the Kings Road including Rakiraki, Ba and Tavua to remain vigilant.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low-lying and flood-prone areas along.

⚠️ Heavy rain in the Western Division is causing a lot of surface flooding, especially in Tavua, Rakiraki and Ba areas. We are advising motorists to please drive carefully and to the conditions. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways. For more info call toll free number 5720. pic.twitter.com/lRlLgANawr — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) February 4, 2022

These areas include Tavua, Rakiraki to Korovou and Southern Vanua Levu from Bua to Nabouwalu, Savusavu, Korotasere up to Wainigadru.

⚠️ Flooding in Rakiraki Town. Please be extra cautious and do not drive on flooded roadways. For more information, please call our toll free number 5720. pic.twitter.com/inAr3ZQvuS — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) February 4, 2022

The flash flood warning is also now in force for low lying and flood prone areas along Vitogo Crossing, Naviago, Vakabuli Paipai Crossing, and Ba towards Tavua.