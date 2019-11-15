Certain parts of Queens Road closed

Certain parts of the Queens Road is closed to traffic due to fallen trees and debris.

The road from Yadua to Yako Village is closed due to fallen trees and the Fiji Roads Authority says its contractors are mobilizing to site

Queens Road near Biofuel factory, Navutu Sigatoka is also closed to all traffic whereas the road one kilometer from Nabou junction is open to only small vehicles.

Article continues after advertisement

Queens Road from Nadi Town to Lomolomo is open to all traffic

Contractors are already on the site at Denarau Road clearing a fallen tree.

Kings Road from Lautoka City to Matawalu and Queens Road from Lautoka City to Lomolomo are open

Kings Road from Matawalu to Nabulini Ra is open to all traffic

All roads in the Eastern Division are currently accessible

The FRA says several roads are being monitored for closure and they will continue to issue alerts and warnings as required.

Drivers are being warned to not drive into water of unknown depth and current as this can be life-threatening.

The public is also being urged to take the necessary precautions and adhere to the advisories from relevant authorities.