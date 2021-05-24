Certain Insurance companies deny offering certain policies: Higginson

Insurance brokers say it’s difficult to maintain services for clients because companies that provide insurance cover often discontinue policies.

The Licensed Insurance Brokers Association made this point while appearing before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

LIBAF Rep Bill Higginson claims they are often left running around looking for insurance cover for their clients when policies are suddenly stopped.

“For example, one insurer way back in 2016 said we no longer offer medical insurance to businesses and staff in Fiji, and that was a strategic global decision, we are finding that every now and again we get Insurance companies popping up and saying we not doing fidelity guarantee, we not doing computer, we not doing marine haul”.

The association says they can’t always find a replacement company if an insurer withdraws certain services.

The Fiji Insurance Association says its members cannot continue to provide cover when there isn’t enough traction with Fijians.

“There are just not enough customers, there are too many players in the market, not enough customers, it costs more to maintain that product to bring in revenue from it”

In cases where a replacement policy is found, customers sometimes end up paying a higher premium.