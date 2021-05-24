Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Certain Insurance companies deny offering certain policies: Higginson

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 13, 2022 4:39 pm
LIBAF Rep Bill Higginson [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Insurance brokers say it’s difficult to maintain services for clients because companies that provide insurance cover often discontinue policies.

The Licensed Insurance Brokers Association made this point while appearing before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

LIBAF Rep Bill Higginson claims they are often left running around looking for insurance cover for their clients when policies are suddenly stopped.

Article continues after advertisement

“For example, one insurer way back in 2016 said we no longer offer medical insurance to businesses and staff in Fiji, and that was a strategic global decision, we are finding that every now and again we get Insurance companies popping up and saying we not doing fidelity guarantee, we not doing computer, we not doing marine haul”.

The association says they can’t always find a replacement company if an insurer withdraws certain services.

The Fiji Insurance Association says its members cannot continue to provide cover when there isn’t enough traction with Fijians.

“There are just not enough customers, there are too many players in the market, not enough customers, it costs more to maintain that product to bring in revenue from it”

In cases where a replacement policy is found, customers sometimes end up paying a higher premium.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.