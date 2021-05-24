Home

Certain communities exposed to onslaught of coastal erosion

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 7, 2021 5:46 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The ocean is the heartbeat of the Pacific as it is the source of livelihood and income for thousands of people and a bond that unite islanders as one.

This is being threatened by climate change such as global warming, which have significant consequences on small island developing states.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says ocean acidification, frequent marine heatwaves and drop in oxygen levels are some of the obvious impacts of climate change affecting the world’s largest ocean state, the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

“Tuvalu and the Republic of Marshall Islands are at the frontline of this global crisis with the rising sea eating away our shorelines, living our homes and people exposed to the ruthless onslaught of coastal erosion and saltwater intrusion.”


[Source: Fijian Government]

The Prime Minister says the Leaders’ Declaration on preserving maritime zones is not just a piece of paper as it carries the voices of Pacific islanders and their plight to save their homes from the climate crisis.

“Our call to the world is that the ocean is central to us. It is our geography, our culture and our economy. It is at the heart of our existence and we see no solutions without it. As a public regional good, the health and resilience of the ocean feature very heavily in the development of the 2050 strategy for the blue Pacific continent.”

The world’s largest ocean state, the Pacific is hoping that the vision of a sustainable regional blue economy can become that of the world.

