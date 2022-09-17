Certain bakeries under spotlight

[File Photo]

There has been a 24 percent increase in complaints against bakeries in the first eight months says Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil.

Shandil says several bakeries have been referred to relevant enforcement authorities over the past few months for the continuous breach of consumer protection laws which subjects consumers to unfair market practices.

She says out of the total complaints registered against bakeries in this highlighted period, a bulk of complaints were directly relating to violations of price control order on price-controlled bread; quality and issues pertaining to bread.

The Council conducted a nationwide survey on 46 bakeries.

Shandil says one of the major concerns is the breach of price control order by certain bakeries which comprised 31% of complaints lodged.

The Council has thoroughly investigated these complaints and ensured that the concerned bakeries immediately amended the prices in line with the authorized prices.

A recent follow-up survey revealed that the majority of the bakeries had taken heed of the caution issued and amended the prices in line with the Order.

There were also complaints relating to the quality of bread with issues such as sale of stale bread, fungal/mold growth and foreign materials such as rat droppings, cockroaches, and lizards in bread.

The Council is reminding bakeries to immediately get their acts straight and comply with the Food Safety regulations.

The CEO says the Council will push for fines and penalties for bakeries which are still non-compliant.