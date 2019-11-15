Certain areas gradually receiving water supply

Certain areas which were affected by water supply disruptions are now gradually receiving water.

The Water Authority of Fiji expects full restoration in the Central Division by 6am tomorrow.

WAF says its ground teams identified a defective and worn out ferrule-cock and rubber ring as the cause of the leakage and conducted repairs overnight into this morning.

Repairs have been made to the bulk main, which feeds treated water from the Waila Water Treatment Plant to the Wainibuku main distribution reservoir.

WAF is now in the process of re-charging the trunk main and once this is completed, water supply is expected to be normalized.

Early this morning, thousands of people in the Suva/Nausori corridor woke up to a lack of water supply, many children could not go to school while employees were late to work.