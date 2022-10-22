Centrecom opens in Nadi, more employment opportunities

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum says their strategic decision as a government some years back to invest in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is heavily paying off.

Speaking during the opening of Centercom’s new outlet in Nadi last night, Sayed Khaiyum says this is exactly what they were targeting for more BPO’s to open around the country.

“We need to ensure that the companies that come to Fiji also know that they can rely on a workforce that is not only about the Bula, but also have the academic, the knowledge base, the intellectual input that they require for those businesses that makes the sustainability and that’s critically important.”

Sayed Khaiyum says he is also hearing that Centrecom is looking at opening in Vanua Levu, which is a positive sign for Fiji.

He also highlighted that a few weeks ago he met with the chair of KPMG and they were looking at how they can also expand to Fiji and provide services for Australians from Nadi.

Sayed Khaiyum says this shows the conducive environment that Fiji has been able to build up over the years.

Centrecom started in 2013 with 13 agents servicing Fiji Airways customers globally, and today they have a total of 650 employees in Fiji.

The aim for the company is to employ a total of 1,000 Fijians by next year.